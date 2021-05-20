AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $115.85 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

