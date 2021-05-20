AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 2,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,066,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares during the period.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

