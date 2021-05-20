Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.