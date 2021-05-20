Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 1,922 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.