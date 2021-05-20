Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 1,034 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average of $117.66. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

