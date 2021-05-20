Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $241,000 in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.62 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

