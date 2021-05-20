Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,520 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.