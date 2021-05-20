Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 859,442 shares of company stock worth $63,330,618 over the last quarter.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

NYSE PINS opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

