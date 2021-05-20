Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON ACRL opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.57. Accrol Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

