Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

