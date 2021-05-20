Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ACAC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACAC opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Acies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,183,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,965,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,316,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

