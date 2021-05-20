ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.23 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,043,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

