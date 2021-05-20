ACV Auctions Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $292,000.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.