AdaptHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,951 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 put options.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -405.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.