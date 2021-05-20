Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.24. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 8,477 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $844.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 228,234 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.