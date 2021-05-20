Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADNT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Adient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,070,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

