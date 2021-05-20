Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $47.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $57,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

