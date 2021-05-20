Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 48,640.0% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 141,578 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $13.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $493.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

