Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 141,578 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $491.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.88 and a 200-day moving average of $479.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

