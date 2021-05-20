Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $117.89.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.20.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

