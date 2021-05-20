Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy reported first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong momentum across semiconductor equipment, and industrial and medical markets contributed well. Solid demand for process power delivery systems and growing clout of MAXstream RPS system were positives. Strong shipment of eVoS evaluation units was another positive. Further, rising RF design wins remained a tailwind. Additionally, increasing 5G investments benefited the company. Notably, growing traction across enterprise computing customers and prospects related to 5G are likely to remain key levers in the near term. However, coronavirus-led supply chain constraints are concerns. Further, weak momentum across data centers, and telecom and networking markets remain overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.43.

AEIS stock opened at $94.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

