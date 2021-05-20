Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.25 and last traded at $135.25. Approximately 507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34.

About Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit