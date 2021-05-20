Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Shares Down 0.2%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.25 and last traded at $135.25. Approximately 507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

