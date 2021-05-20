AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $1,291,875.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,291,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,635.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AeroVironment stock opened at $105.92 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

