Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $64.01 million during the quarter. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Afya stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Afya has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

