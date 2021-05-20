Aggreko (LON:AGK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $731.18

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 731.18 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 864 ($11.29). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 862.50 ($11.27), with a volume of 112,634 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 866.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 733.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

