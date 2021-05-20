Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 173.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

