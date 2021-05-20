agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AGL. Bank of America initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

agilon health stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

