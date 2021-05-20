AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.49

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 195473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after buying an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.