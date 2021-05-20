Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Airbnb stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.76. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

