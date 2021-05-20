AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SCHB traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,541. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

