AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,876,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $132.38 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

