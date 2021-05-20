AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,418 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of ChampionX worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,250.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 991,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 19,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,289. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

