AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 109 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $317.37. 361,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.87. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

