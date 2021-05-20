Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $24.74.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

