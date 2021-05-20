Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Ajinomoto stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $24.74.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
