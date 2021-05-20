Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AKRTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities cut Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $$1.66 during trading on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

