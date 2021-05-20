Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

