Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at Cormark

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLIQ. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alcanna from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Alcanna alerts:

Shares of CLIQ stock opened at C$7.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.93. Alcanna has a twelve month low of C$2.15 and a twelve month high of C$8.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.67.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.