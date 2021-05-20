Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at Cormark

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLIQ. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alcanna from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CLIQ stock opened at C$7.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.93. Alcanna has a twelve month low of C$2.15 and a twelve month high of C$8.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.67.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit