Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.03. The stock has a market cap of $575.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

