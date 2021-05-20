Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00.

ALKS stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

