Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander Sells 14,517 Shares

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 15th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Allakos by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

