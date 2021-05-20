Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $92.92 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

