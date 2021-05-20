Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 361,897 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $436,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $456.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

