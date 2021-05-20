Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,832,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,554 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $517,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $96.31 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

