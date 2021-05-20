Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $308.64 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $308,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,270.01 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,379.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2,200.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

