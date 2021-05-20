Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 233,079 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,427,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,079 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $372,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $253.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

