Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.85

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 58490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.1488 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.