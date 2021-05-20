Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.61.

LOW stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

