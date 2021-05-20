Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

