Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 43,790 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. First Command Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 28,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.