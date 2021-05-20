Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

